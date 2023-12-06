Iran says it sent a capsule with animals into orbit as it prepares for human missions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it sent a capsule into orbit carrying animals as it prepares for human missions in coming years. A report by the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Telecommunications Minister Isa Zarepour as saying the capsule was launched 80 miles into orbit. Zarepour said the launch of the 1,000-pound capsule is aimed at sending Iranian astronauts to space in coming years. He did not say what kind of animals were in the capsule. Iran occasionally announces successful launches of satellites and other space crafts. In September, Iran said it sent a data-collecting satellite into space. In 2013, Iran said it sent a monkey into space and returned it successfully.

