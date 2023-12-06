Slovakia’s new government closes prosecutor’s office that deals with corruption and serious crimes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s new government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has approved an amendment to the country’s penal code to close the special prosecutor’s office that deals with the most serious crimes and corruption. President Zuzana Caputova, the opposition and nongovernmental organizations protested the move, saying it will harm the rule of law in the country. Caputova has called the government’s plans for the legal system “unfortunate and dangerous.” The draft expects the special prosecutor’s office to cease operations by Jan 15. The legislation still needs parliamentary and presidential approval. Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his scandal-tainted leftist Smer, or Direction, party won on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

