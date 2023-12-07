Skip to Content
News

3 suspected in theft of high-value tools from Rancho Mirage business arrested

MGN
By
New
Published 1:36 PM

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing high-valued tools from a business in Rancho Mirage and committing similar crimes throughout California for several months, authorities said today.

The suspects, a 40-year-old from Perris, a 35-year-old Colton resident, and a 41-year-old from San Bernardino, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of commercial burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, and organized retail theft, according to Sgt. Chris Gelinas of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.  

Gelinas said deputies responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a theft in progress involving multiple suspects at a business in the 34200 block of Monterey Avenue.   

"The suspects were inside the store cutting locked cages and filling up large trash cans with high-valued tools,'' Gelinas wrote in a statement. "Deputies surrounded the business and took all the suspects into custody."   

The three suspects, who are also suspected in similar crimes throughout the state, were all booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to Gelinas.

The Perris and Colton men remain held on $1 million bail bonds, according to inmate records. No jail information was immediately available on the San Bernardino resident.   

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call Deputy Cody Mayer with the Palm Desert Sheriff Station's Rancho Mirage.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content