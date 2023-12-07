A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A court in the Netherlands says it will rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case. Judges at the Amsterdam District Court have to convert the 13-year sentence a Canadian court gave to Aydin Coban. He was convicted last year of crimes that included the extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd. Coban was serving an 11-year Dutch sentence for the cyberbullying of more than 30 other victims when he was sent to Canada to stand trial in the Todd case. He was extradited on the condition that he served any Canadian sentence in a Dutch prison.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.