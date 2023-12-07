Adults can now legally possess and grow marijuana in Ohio — but there’s nowhere to buy it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans are waking up in a land of recreational marijuana limbo. Home growing and possession became legal for adults Thursday, but people still can’t legally buy cannabis. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine calls the state of affairs a “recipe for disaster.” But he and state legislators have yet to complete work on legislation to implement the citizen-initiated statute voters passed in November. The state Senate passed a compromise Wednesday, but the Ohio House is taking its time. Representatives are vowing to uphold the will of the voters while considering core issues such as possession limits, THC levels and tax rates.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press/Report For America

