After day of rest at climate summit, COP28 negotiators turn back to fossil fuels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations climate conference is opening its final week with negotiators expected to zoom in on the future of fossil fuels on a dangerously warming planet. After a rest day Thursday, negotiators on Friday were working on finalizing a key document called the Global Stocktake. It evaluates the word’s climate change progress since the 2015 Paris agreement and what needs to be done now to avoid blowing past its goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial times. A draft document circulated earlier this week was packed so full of possibilities it’s unclear what the final document will say. Activists and many experts say it has to include a commitment to phase out the fossil fuels driving climate change.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

