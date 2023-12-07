AP Election Brief | What to expect in Houston’s mayoral runoff election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s down to two candidates in the race to lead the nation’s fourth-largest city. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire will face off in Saturday’s runoff election to be the next mayor of Houston. Whitmire and Jackson Lee were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 7 general election, but neither Democrat received the vote majority required to avoid a runoff. The winner will replace term-limited Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner. The candidates have clashed on how they would address some of the major challenges facing the city, including crime, infrastructure, affordable housing and its budget.

