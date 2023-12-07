Cathedral City Fire Department to host series of safety events starting Friday

The Cathedral City Fire Department will host a series of events starting tomorrow to promote community safety, education and engagement.

An hour-long fall-prevention workshop, the first event in the series, will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral City Senior Center, 37171 W. Buddy Rogers Ave., according to a statement from the fire department. It will be held in partnership with the Desert Regional Medical Center.

The workshop is expected to provide information and tips on how to prevent falls, especially among older adults, through home safety modifications, exercises to improve balance, and other preventative measures, fire officials said. A Spanish version of the event will be held at 2 p.m.

The next event in the series will be a smoke alarm installation campaign throughout the community on Jan. 20, 2024, according to fire officials. Firefighters and volunteers will install and test smoke alarms to ensure homes are equipped with the "life-saving device."

The campaign will aim to reduce the risk of fire-related injuries and to raise awareness about fire safety, fire officials said.

To close out the series, a free emergency preparedness community workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 3, 2024, at Agua Caliente Elementary School, 30800 San Luis Rey Drive. Attendees will learn about preparing for major emergencies and an emergency preparedness kit will be distributed to the first 25 people who show up.

More information about the events can be found at cathedralcityfire.org.