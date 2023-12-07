Ex-UK leader Boris Johnson rejects notion he wanted to let COVID-19 ‘rip’ through the population
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected suggestions that he wanted to let COVID-19 “rip” through the population as he defended his handling of the pandemic during a second day of testimony at a public inquiry into the crisis. Johnson shook his head and responded “No, no, no” as he was confronted with a series of diary entries by his chief scientific adviser that indicated he had argued in favor of letting the virus spread rapidly to increase immunity to COVID-19 rather than imposing further restrictions on the people of Britain.