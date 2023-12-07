Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A survivor and family members of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history are pressing for the Army inspector general to obtain answers about the gunman’s mental health and hospitalization. The group met privately with each member of Maine’s congressional delegation on Thursday to press for the independent investigation. The gunman, an Army reservist, was hospitalized last summer, and the Army restricted his access to weapons before he returned to Maine. All told, 18 people were killed and 13 wounded on Oct. 25, in Lewiston, Maine. The gunman died by suicide.