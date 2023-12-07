Guyana military helicopter crash kills 5 officers and leaves 2 survivors
By BERT WILKINSON
Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government says five military officers aboard a military helicopter that crashed near the border with Venezuela have died and two others aboard survived. The helicopter found Thursday had vanished Wednesday during bad weather while transporting officers carrying out a routine inspection of troops. President Irfaan Ali says the victims include a retired brigadier general, a colonel and two lieutenant colonels. Those who survived include the co-pilot. Prime Minister Mark Phillips says authorities are still trying to determine what caused the helicopter to crash. Officials say there has been no indication to suggest any hostile fire.