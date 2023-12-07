Last sentencings are on docket in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A judge will hand down the final sentences Thursday in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It caps an investigation that broke into public view on the eve of the 2020 presidential election but produced mixed results in court. Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins pleaded guilty earlier this year in northern Michigan, the location of Whitmer’s second home. Higgins acknowledged he went on a night ride on Whitmer’s road with a camera rigged to his pickup truck. Fix admitted that he assisted a leader of the plot. Overall, nine of 14 people were convicted. Whitmer was not physically harmed.