Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October is now charged with a felony. Sharell Johnson was charged Thursday with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. Authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice. A lawyer for Johnson didn’t immediately return a phone message.

