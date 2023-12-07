New US-Mexico agreement to monitor foreign investments comes as more Chinese money flows into Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States and Mexico have agreed to monitor foreign investments and regularly share information about the screening. Announcement of the deal Thursday in Mexico City comes as more Chinese money is flowing into Mexico. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that the U.S. and Mexico “benefit when they work together to guard against foreign investments that pose national security risks.” The U.S. wants to prevent Chinese purchases of sensitive American technology that could be accessed through other U.S. trading partners. The U.S.-Mexico agreement may help achieve that goal.

By MARIA VERZA and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

