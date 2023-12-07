Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on cocaine possession and other charges. Broward County jail records show Bill Kapri in custody on Thursday. That’s Kodak Black’s legal name. He was charged by Plantation police with cocaine possession and tampering with evidence. Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was also arrested on drug charges last year, and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this year accusing him of failing to show for court-ordered drug testing. When Donald Trump was president, he commuted the rapper’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons.

