Seychelles declares state of emergency after huge explosion; at least 3 dead in separate flooding

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — The president of Seychelles has declared a state of emergency after a huge blast at an explosives depot and flooding in other parts of the country’s main island. Local media say three people have died in the flooding and more than 100 were injured in the blast. They say most of those hurt in the blast had minor injuries. The president’s office says the explosion in the industrial area of Providence, southeast of the capital Victoria, caused “massage damage” to it and surrounding areas. That came amid heavy rain and flooding in other parts of Seychelles’ main island of Mahe.

