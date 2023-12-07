Sierra Leone ex-president is called in for questioning over attacks officials say was a failed coup

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — A Sierra Leone government spokesman says that a former president has been called in for questioning by police over recent attacks that officials say was a failed coup. The information minister said Thursday that police summoned ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma to its headquarters “for questioning on the failed attempted coup” at the end of last month. Koroma’s summons follows the earlier arrest of his former security aide. Dozens of gunmen launched a brazen attack on Nov. 26 in the West African nation’s capital of Freetown during which they broke into Sierra Leone’s key armory and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed.

