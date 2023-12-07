The UN secretary-general invoked ‘Article 99’ to push for a Gaza ceasefire. What exactly is it?
By The Associated Press
It’s called “Article 99.” And it hasn’t been used for decades. Until this week. An Israeli offensive is intensifying and civilian casualties are escalating, so U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked the rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza. He urged its members to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter. It says the secretary-general may inform the council of matters he believes threaten international peace and security. Article 99 was last used over half a century ago.