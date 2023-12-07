Turkish President Erdogan visits Greece in an effort to mend strained relations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Greece in an effort to mend strained relations and reset ties with Western allies. Despite deep-rooted differences between the two neighboring NATO members, Erdogan promised a “win-win” approach that could lay the foundation for broader cooperation. The Turkish president is holding talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while the two nations hold joint Cabinet talks and are expected to sign cooperation agreements.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

