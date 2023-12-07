Two networks announce GOP presidential debates just days apart at same New Hampshire school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two television networks have said they will hold separate Republican presidential debates at the same location in New Hampshire just ahead of that state’s GOP primary next month, but officials at Saint Anselm College said they were only aware of one of the events. CNN announced Thursday that it would host a pair of debates in Iowa and New Hampshire in January. Later Thursday, ABC News and WMUR-TV said they would partner for a January debate at the same location as CNN’s New Hampshire debate. An official with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College told The Associated Press he was not aware of any planning for an event with CNN.

