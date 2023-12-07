USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James returned to full-contact basketball practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in July, paving the way for the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to make his college debut with Southern California.

The Trojans host Long Beach State on Sunday.

“It’ll be a determination how he feels personally and our doctors and trainers and our strength coach, but all indication is he feels great and he looks good,” USC coach Andy Enfield said after practice.

James would come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction in his debut, Enfield said.

The elder James has said he would attend his son’s first game regardless of whether the Lakers were playing the same day. The Lakers are off Sunday.

