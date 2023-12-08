DHS Secretary Mayorkas honors Congressman Raul Ruiz with the ‘Outstanding Americans by Choice’ Recognition

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz was honored with the ‘Outstanding Americans by Choice’ recognition at his alma mater, Coachella Valley High School.

It was a sentimental ceremony for both students and Congressman Ruiz, who dedicated the award to his community.

"Our collective hopes and dreams have become my own personal hopes and dreams. To be able to lift community and lift their story, and dedicate this award, to the students, to their parents, their grandparents who have sacrificed and struggled so much for a better life, like my parents did, was so meaningful," said Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the Coachella Valley to present the award among community members, students and administrators.

"The fact that he came out speaks volumes, because quite frankly, Congressman Ruiz could have had the ceremony back at the White House," said Coachella Valley Unified Superintendent, Luis Valentino. "Yet he chose to do it down here in his home base, and invite someone with a level of importance and credentials Mayorkas has. So hopefully, it's an inspiration also for Mr. Mayorkas to see the power that is in this Coachella Valley."

Dr. Ruiz’s dedication to expanding medical services to vulnerable communities including the uninsured and veterans helped him earn this honor.

The ‘Outstanding Americans by Choice' award recognizes the service and civic participation of naturalized U.S. citizens.