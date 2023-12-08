Boaters plead guilty in riverfront brawl; charge dismissed against riverboat co-captain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two white boaters on Friday pleaded guilty to harassment charges in connection with an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention. The two men pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court records. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after bystanders filmed white boaters hitting a Black riverboat co-captain and then crew members and bystanders rushing to his defense. A judge dismissed an assault charge filed by one of the white boaters against the co-captain. The Montgomery Police Department said the co-captain was a victim.

