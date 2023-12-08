Christmas tree prices are up, and farmers explain why

A family-run tree lot called Aerni expects to sell 600 Christmas trees this holiday season. According to the National and the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), the average price of a Christmas tree is between $80 and $100, a 10% increase from last year.

Spike Aerni says there are many factors that play into the price hike. "We are able to grow the trees ourselves, which take, you know, eight to 15 years to do," says Aerni. "The process is an extensive process. But what we've been facing as farmers up north is we had, you know, three or four years ago 116-degree span and weather in Oregon in June, which killed all of the new growth. Then, we had wildfires that burned half of our town up. And then, this last year, we had the hottest August in record history. It's harder and harder to be a farmer. And then to do it all, I mean, besides the cost of labor and materials and fuel.

This family-run business has been fully operational for over 65 years. He says a tree is on his lot for everyone, even with increased tree costs nationally. "We have trees priced as low as $19.95, the little tiny ones at $10 or $24.95, all the way up to ones that go into the big country clubs around here," says Aerni.

Aerni Christmas Tree lots, Two Locations: 68-665 Ramon Road, Cathedral City, and 44-175 Washington St., Indian Wells (on the grounds of Southwest Church)

The Aerni family are farmers, so they can cut the wholesale cost. "We've moved to this new location; we've tried to keep it at our old cost from last year," says Aerni. "One thing we were able to do is bring really high quality trees, meaning I get to go through all of our little farms and pick the trees that I want to bring down, compared to just buying them wholesale."

With all the obstacles farmers face, Aerni shares that The Southwest church offered their parking lot to the family-run business. "We have the church over here doing their winter spectacular Saturday at five o'clock, and we're trying to create our experience this year, says Heather Aerni, wife of Spike Aerni. "We have the new blowup slides and jump house and hot cocoa, the works." The bounce house company is a family friend and a local valley business called Desert Party Company.

In a Nielsen Research survey, approximately 21.6 million real trees and 12.9 million artificial trees will be purchased by U.S. households this Christmas season.

If you are hoping to buy a Christmas tree in the valley, here are a few lots:

Liberty Christmas trees in Palm Desert, Location: 73796 Highway 111, Palm Desert, Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Victory Outreach - Church in Indio, Location: 82025 Bliss Ave., Indio, Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Woody Miller Christmas Trees in Indio, Location: On Avenue 50 and Jackson Street in Indio by L & G Desert Store Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.