CHP looking for Thermal hit-and-run driver after bicyclist struck two times and killed

A bicyclist was struck by two cars, one driven by a hit-and-run driver, late Thursday night in Thermal and pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A statement said a 54-year-old Coachella resident was riding a bicycle southbound on Grapefruit Boulevard, north of Palm Street in Thermal when he was struck first by a hit-and-run driver, then a second vehicle who's driver stopped at the scene.

The CHP received the call at 11:25 p.m. of a vehicle versus a bicyclist.

A statement said the first driver was believed to have fled the scene of the collision leaving the injured man in the roadway where a second driver also ran over him.

That second driver called 911 for help.

There was no immediate word on the bicyclist's identity.

The CHP statement says the agency was actively searching for the first vehicle involved in the collision, and that anyone with information was encouraged to call Officer Windsor at (760) 772-5300.

