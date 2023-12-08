Post-summit news conferences highlight the divide between China and the EU
By KEN MORITSUGU
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — From trade to human rights, the leaders of China and the European Union differed on a wide range of issues at a summit this week in the Chinese capital. Separate post-summit news conferences on Thursday highlighted their divergent positions. China raised concerns about trade protectionism and “de-risking,” the EU initiative to reduce its reliance on any one country — such as China — for vital raw materials and products. The EU pressured China on its large trade surplus with Europe and its de facto support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.