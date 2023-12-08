Taiwan says it spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon as the island’s election nears

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says it has spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Taiwan Strait along with a large-scale movement of military aircraft and ships. It says the balloon passed over the northern port city of Keelung on Thursday night, then continued east before disappearing. Taiwan has threatened to shoot down such balloons, but the ministry did not say what, if any, action was taken. It also said that as of Friday morning, 26 Chinese military aircraft and 10 navy ships were detected. It said 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line that is an unofficial divider between the sides, but which Beijing refuses to recognize.

