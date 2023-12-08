Tony Shalhoub returns as everyone’s favorite obsessive-compulsive sleuth in ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fourteen years ago, Tony Shalhoub said goodbye to one of his most beloved creations — the obsessive-compulsive private detective Adrian Monk. But the pandemic suddenly made us all catch up with Monk — stocking up on antibacterial wipes and shuddering at the sight of crowded places. Viewers have caught up with Monk and so fans get another goodbye with the 90-minute “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” hitting Peacock on Friday. Shalhoub suspects Monk has been embraced by legions of fans because he has flaws and insecurities, but manages to push through them. Says the actor: “He uses them and turns them into an asset.”