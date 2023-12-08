Whoville-themed holiday parade to get underway tonight in Coachella

There will be a Whoville-themed Holiday Parade tonight in Coachella and will conclude at Veterans' Memorial Park with family-friendly activities.

The parade, which will feature Desert Community College District Area 2 Trustee Bea Gonzalez, will begin at 6 p.m. on Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way. Residents can gather along the street and then meet at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1500 Fourth St., where it's set to conclude and will be followed by other activities. An ice slide, carnival rides, a live DJ and food vendors will be available at the park for families to enjoy.

We'll have live coverage of the parade tonight starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The city's holiday season officially began last week with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in front of City Hall. It featured a variety of musical performances, a recognition of the 2023 Hometown Heroes, free food and giveaways.

More information about the city's upcoming events can be found at Coachella.org.