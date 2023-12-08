Woman charged with attempted arson of Martin Luther King Jr. birthplace in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to burn down the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. A police statement says officers arrested the 26-year-old woman after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the historic Auburn Avenue Historic District early Thursday evening. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman had poured gasoline on the property before people at the site stopped her. The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property. The historic site is now a museum operated by the National Park Service.

