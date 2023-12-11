Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters searched a mound of rubble after a corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves. There were no reports of injuries as of early evening Monday. But authorities said they would keep scouring the debris until they’re sure no one is trapped. Firefighters used a search dog, a robotic dog and at least one drone. Officials were looking into what caused the collapse. The 1927 building has been undergoing facade repairs. Buildings Commissioner James Oddo says there were seven unresolved violations pending at the property, but they weren’t structural.

By JOSEPH B. FREDERICK, JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

