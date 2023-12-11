Skip to Content
News

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses

By
Published 5:21 PM

By JOSEPH B. FREDERICK, JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters searched a mound of rubble after a corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves. There were no reports of injuries as of early evening Monday. But authorities said they would keep scouring the debris until they’re sure no one is trapped. Firefighters used a search dog, a robotic dog and at least one drone. Officials were looking into what caused the collapse. The 1927 building has been undergoing facade repairs. Buildings Commissioner James Oddo says there were seven unresolved violations pending at the property, but they weren’t structural.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content