NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball game last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA star Ja Morant says a teenager hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass at close range during a pickup game last year when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the 17-year-old in the face. Morant has testified in court Monday that the teen bumped Morant in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance at the basketball game. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 when he and Morant got into a brief fight on a court located at the Memphis-area home of the NBA All-Star’s parents on July 26, 2022.

