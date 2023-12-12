An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British officials say an asylum-seeker on board a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England has died and a police investigation has been launched into the incident. The Home Office said police confirmed the death on the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm. Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that they could not comment further because of an ongoing police investigation. The Bibby Stockholm has been at the center of controversy since authorities first deployed the vessel as a solution to housing migrants waiting the outcome of their asylum applications. Earlier this year the ship had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause serious illness, in its water supply.