Bank of Japan survey shows manufacturers optimistic about economy, as inflation abates

BANGKOK (AP) — The Bank of Japan’s quarterly survey on business sentiment shows large Japanese manufacturers have grown more optimistic in the past several months. It was the third straight quarter of improvements even as the economy contracted in the July-September quarter. The BOJ’s “tankan” quarterly survey measured business sentiment among major manufacturers at plus 12, up from plus 9 in October and plus 5 in June. Sentiment among major non-manufacturers rose 3 points to plus 30, up from plus 27, in the seventh consecutive quarter of improvement and the most positive result in about three decades. For the past decade, the Japanese economy has stagnated overall, and sentiment among small manufacturers remains negative.

