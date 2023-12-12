Florida school board recommends ouster of Moms for Liberty co-founder over Republican sex scandal

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board has recommended the resignation of one of its members who is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, Republican Party state chairman Christian Ziegler. The Sarasota County School Board cannot oust Bridget Ziegler outright from the panel but voted 4-1 Tuesday on a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Christian Ziegler, and by the couple’s admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser. Christian Ziegler has denied any wrongdoing. Bridget Ziegler is co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group.

