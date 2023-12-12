Judge vacates murder conviction of Chicago man wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who spent 35 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has been freed after a judge vacated his conviction. Brian Beals told The Associated Press after his release Tuesday that he feels relief and happiness and is ready to begin life again. Beals was convicted in the 1988 murder of 6-year-old Demetrius Campbell, despite witness testimony showing he was the target and not the shooter. Attorneys who took up Beals’ case presented five new witnesses to corroborate Beals’ account. He was imprisoned in southern Illinois. He plans to return to Chicago but doesn’t know his next steps yet.

