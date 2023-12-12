Missiles from rebel territory in Yemen miss a ship near key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, US official says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have missed a commercial tanker near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. An American warship shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident. The official said no one was hurt in the attack. The ship that was targeted, the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was traveling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea. The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.