Canadian youth facing terrorism charges for alleged plot against Jewish people

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offenses that allegedly targeted Jewish people. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the young person arrested Friday is charged with facilitating terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance. The youth is further charged with knowingly instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against “Jewish persons.”

