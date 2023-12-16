Japan and ASEAN bolster ties at summit focused on security amid China tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, marking their 50th anniversary of friendship, are meeting at a special summit and expected to adopt a joint vision that places greater emphasis on security cooperation amid growing tensions with China in regional seas. On Saturday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a series of bilateral talks with ASEAN leaders, and signed official military assistance deals with Malaysia and Indonesia to bolster their maritime security capabilities. Kishida and this year’s ASEAN chair, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, are set to announce a joint vision on Sunday.

