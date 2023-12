Mikey Keene throws for 380 yards, leads Fresno State past New Mexico State 37-10 in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for a career-high 380 yards with three touchdown passes and a rushing TD, and Fresno State routed New Mexico State 37-10 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ fifth straight victory in a bowl game.

Malik Sherrod rushed for 90 yards on 20 carries and had eight receptions for 81 yards for Fresno State (9-4), which had closed the regular season on a three-game skid.

Keene, a transfer from UCF, completed his first 15 passes, finishing 31 of 39 with an interception. He connected with Josiah Freeman for a 26-yard touchdown and Jaelen Gill for a 23-yard score as the Bulldogs took a 17-3 halftime lead.

With Fresno State ahead 20-10 entering the fourth quarter, Keene ran for a 4-yard score that all but sealed the game. His final TD pass was a 9-yarder to Jalen Moss.

Fresno State finished with 491 yards of offense and held New Mexico State to 200. Diego Pavia threw for just 58 yards while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (10-5), who reached double digits in wins for the first time since 1960 but lost to unbeaten Liberty in the Conference USA championship game two weeks ago.

The Bulldogs sacked Pavia four times and intercepted him once. New Mexico State didn’t have a first down in the first quarter and didn’t top 100 yards of offense until midway through the third.

The game was played at University Stadium, the home of the Aggies’ rival, New Mexico, and roughly 220 miles north of the New Mexico State campus in Las Cruces.

