Pilot and 2 passengers identified as victims of small plane crash in Oregon

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say a small plane has crashed into power lines and killed all three people on board. The Independence Police Department says Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m. Saturday. Authorities on Sunday identified the deceased as the pilot and two passengers. Police say the plane was traveling in heavy fog from McMinnville, Oregon, to the Independence State Airport. The initial investigation has determined the collision with electrical power lines resulted in a small brush fire and a power outage in the community about 12 miles southwest of Salem. A possible cause was not immediately released.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.