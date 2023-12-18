Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A pair of rare Nike sneakers donated to an Oregon homeless shelter in Portland sold for nearly $51,000 at auction on Monday. The shoes designed in 2019 for filmmaker Spike Lee sold for nearly double the high end of the predicted sale price. The gold Air Jordan 3s were anonymously dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission this spring. A man in its long-term shelter program found them while sorting through donations and told the staff. Lee wore his pair when he accepted an Oscar for his “BlacKkKlansman” screenplay. The auction proceeds will benefit the homeless shelter.