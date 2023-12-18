Developer Colin O’Byrne discusses new Palm Springs Surf Club

The new "Palm Springs Surf Club" is set to open on January 1. The 21-acre park will feature a state-of-the-art pool that churns out waves ranging from two to seven feet catering to surfers of all abilities.

Developers said it cost about 80 million dollars to overhaul the old Wet n' Wild Park into the PSSC. In addition to offering waves, the park will feature a lazy river, lounge pools, waterslides, and restaurants.

Spectators can also watch the surf action on large LED screens.

Developers hope the new club appeals to locals and tourists alike, from beginners to avid surfers.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with developer Colin O'Byrne about PSSC and what to expect including water usage.

The developers said the park uses one percent of the water volume required by a typical golf course while generating more than 70 percent of its energy resources in-house.

"We're very cognizant of our energy consumption and water utilization. So, these surf parks kind of have a bad rap for being in the desert. But all things considered, and the number of people and attendees that we have attending, we think it's actually going to be a very sustainable operation that we have out there," O'Byrne said.

O'Byrne continued, "We're going to turn over our water about one gallon per year in that we have about 3.5 million gallons of water in the park, 3 million gallons in the surf pool itself. And we'll turn that over annually, which is about a hundredth of what a golf course in the area uses."

The wave pool can accommodate up to 25 surfers at the same time.

O'Byrne says they also plan to partner with local schools, HOAs, and community groups.

For more information on the Palm Springs Surf Club, visit https://palmspringssurfclub.com/.