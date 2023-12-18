Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. have dropped actor Jonathan Majors after his conviction on charges of assaulting his former girlfriend in New York City earlier this year. A Manhattan jury convicted the “Creed III” star Monday of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. A person familiar with the studio tells The Associated Press that Marvel and Disney immediately dropped Majors from all upcoming projects following the conviction. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Majors’ sentencing is set for Feb. 6. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

By JENNIFER PELTZ, JAKE COYLE and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

