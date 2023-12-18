Maryland officials approve a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials have approved a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The deal was approved Monday by the state’s Board of Public Works, which is a three-member panel chaired by Gov. Wes Moore. They unanimously voted for the lease extension, hours after it was approved by the Maryland Stadium Authority. The deal extends the lease for 30 years. There’s an option to end it after 15 years if the team does not receive approval from state officials for development plans next to the ballpark. The Orioles’ lease at the stadium had been set to expire at the end of the year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.