Operation Holiday Cheer comes to Coachella Valley hospitals
A parade of police and sheriff cars will drive through hospitals in the Coachella Valley on Monday, December 18th.
Law enforcement officers will spread cheer to doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.
The drive by parade will begin at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital at 10:30 AM. Law enforcement officers will also visit Eisenhower Medical Center and Desert Regional Medical Center.
The parade will work its way west and finishes the day in Hemet.
On December 19th, the parade will visit other Southern California Hospitals.
Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 PM to see law enforcement spreading the spirit of the season to hospital workers.
Operation Holiday Cheer full schedule:
Monday, December 18, 2023
- 10:30 AM - John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- 11:45 AM - Eisenhower Medical Center
- 12:45 PM - Desert Regional Medical Center
- 1:45 PM - San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
- 2:30 PM - Kaiser Permanente, Moreno Valley
- 2:40 PM - Riverside University Health System
- 3:45 PM - Hemet Global Medical Center
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- 11:00 AM - Menifee Global Medical Center
- 11:30 AM - Kaiser Permanente, Murrieta
- 11:45 AM - Loma Linda University Health, Murrieta
- 12:15 PM - Rancho Springs Medical Center
- 1:15 PM - Temecula Valley Hospital
- 1:50 PM - Inland Valley Medical Center
- 3:00 PM - Corona Regional Medical Center
- 3:45 PM - Kaiser Permanente, Riverside
- 4:15 PM - Parkview Community Hospital
- 4:30 PM - Riverside Community Hospital
- 6:00 PM - Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, Loma Linda