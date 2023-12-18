Operation Holiday Cheer comes to Coachella Valley hospitals

A parade of police and sheriff cars will drive through hospitals in the Coachella Valley on Monday, December 18th.

Law enforcement officers will spread cheer to doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.

The drive by parade will begin at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital at 10:30 AM. Law enforcement officers will also visit Eisenhower Medical Center and Desert Regional Medical Center.

The parade will work its way west and finishes the day in Hemet.

On December 19th, the parade will visit other Southern California Hospitals.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 PM to see law enforcement spreading the spirit of the season to hospital workers.

Operation Holiday Cheer full schedule:

Monday, December 18, 2023

10:30 AM - John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital

11:45 AM - Eisenhower Medical Center

12:45 PM - Desert Regional Medical Center

1:45 PM - San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

2:30 PM - Kaiser Permanente, Moreno Valley

2:40 PM - Riverside University Health System

3:45 PM - Hemet Global Medical Center

Tuesday, December 19, 2023