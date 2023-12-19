Germany’s top court orders a repeat of the 2021 national election in parts of Berlin due to glitches

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in Berlin because of severe glitches at many polling stations in the capital. The rerun ordered Tuesday is much too limited to endanger the government’s majority and appears unlikely to have any other significant effects. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 precincts in the city. It slightly widened the scope of a new vote agreed on by parliament. The issue landed at the court after Germany’s main conservative opposition bloc complained. It sought a much more extensive rerun. The new vote must now be held within 60 days.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.