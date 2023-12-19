Migrant families rally for end to New York’s new 60-day limits on shelter stays

NEW YORK (AP) — Migrant families and their advocates marched outside New York City Hall on Tuesday to demand Mayor Eric Adams end his plan to limit the number of days newly arrived immigrants can remain in city-run shelters. The late afternoon demonstration at City Hall Park was in response to an order Adams issued in October limiting homeless migrants and their children to 60 days in city housing. The first families were expected to reach their time limit just days after Christmas, but the mayor’s office told The Associated Press last week that those migrants will receive extensions through early January.

