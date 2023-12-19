Native American translations are being added to more US road signs to promote language and awareness

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities from Minnesota to Maine are adding Native American language translations to road signs and building facades. The push is part of an effort in some places to revitalize Native languages and draw attention to the fact that Native communities live in these places or have lived there for centuries. Others are doing it to make Native American residents feel more welcome. A growing number of states have added dual language signs including Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin. Next year, Cambridge, Massachusetts, will add a Native American language to some street signs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.