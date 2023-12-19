Parents and uncle convicted of murdering Pakistani teen in Italy for refusing an arranged marriage

MILAN (AP) — A court in northern Italy has convicted the parents and an uncle of an 18-year-Pakistani woman of murdering her after she refused her family’s demands to marry a cousin in their homeland. The parents were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, and the uncle was handed a sentence of 14 years in prison. The teen’s body was dug up in November 2022 in an abandoned farmhouse near the fields where her father worked in northern Italy. An autopsy revealed a broken neck bone, possibly caused by strangulation. Her father was extradited from Pakistan in August while her mother was tried in absentia and is believed to be still in Pakistan.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.